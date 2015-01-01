Abstract

INTRODUCTION: Surgical trainees have a reasonable expectation to feel safe and valued in their workplace. Previous reports proved that poor behaviour and misconduct existed in national health systems. This study aimed to conduct a survey among the Association of Surgeons in Training (ASiT) council members to identify the need for guidance to report bullying, discrimination and harassment for trainees who experienced any type of poor behaviour in the workplace.



METHODS: Data among executive and council members were collected. Questions were related to trainee demographics, level of training, specialties, and experience of, witnessed or reported poor behaviours including bullying, discrimination and harassment. We asked if participants lacked direction when experiencing poor behaviours, and if support strategies were needed such as a standardised guidance for reports.



RESULTS: A total of 58 survey responses were received: 55.17% of participants experienced bullying, 77.58% witnessed it and 67.25% did not report the incidents. Furthermore, 37.93% experienced discrimination, 62.07% witnessed it and 68.97% did not report. A total of 24.14% experienced sexual harassment, 29.69% witnessed it, while 72.41% did not report. Over 80% mentioned they need more guidance to support trainees. Almost all participants (98%) agreed that surgical trainees should be made aware of routes for reporting, and 88% agreed that ASiT should develop the guidance to support trainees against poor behaviours.



CONCLUSION: Most of the trainees who experienced or witnessed poor behaviours did not report the incidents. A new standardised anti-bullying, anti-discrimination and anti-harassment guidance was developed based on our study results. We envisage that its use may play a role in eliminating misconduct in surgical training.

