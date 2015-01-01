|
Citation
Jabr S, Mahamid F, Hinnawi Z, Bdier D. BMC Health Serv. Res. 2023; 23(1): e1213.
Copyright
(Copyright © 2023, Holtzbrinck Springer Nature Publishing Group - BMC)
DOI
PMID
37932743
Abstract
BACKGROUND: Suicide cases in Palestine continue to record a remarkable annual increase, but we lack a comprehensive verified national data collection system of suicide and it is expected that real numbers of attempted/suicide in Palestine are higher because not all suicide or attempted suicide cases are reported. The purpose of this study was to test the effectiveness of a time-limited training intervention in enhancing healthcare providers' diagnostic and intervention skills to deal with suicidal patients who visit emergency departments in Palestinian hospitals.
Language: en
Keywords
Emergency department; Health care providers; Palestine; Suicide intervention