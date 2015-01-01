CONTACT US: Contact info
Nazarko L. Br. J. Community Nurs. 2023; 28(11): 534-540.
37930860
Falls are the second leading cause of unintentional injury deaths worldwide and are a major health issue for older people. One of the factors that can increase the risk of falls is medication. This article examines how medication can affect fall risk and how medication review can reduce the risk of falls.
falls; Ageing; medication