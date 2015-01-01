SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

Journal Article

Citation

Nazarko L. Br. J. Community Nurs. 2023; 28(11): 534-540.

Copyright

(Copyright © 2023, Mark Allen Publishing)

DOI

10.12968/bjcn.2023.28.11.534

PMID

37930860

Abstract

Falls are the second leading cause of unintentional injury deaths worldwide and are a major health issue for older people. One of the factors that can increase the risk of falls is medication. This article examines how medication can affect fall risk and how medication review can reduce the risk of falls.


Language: en

Keywords

falls; Ageing; medication

