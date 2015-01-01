Abstract

BACKGROUND: Bipolar disorders (BD) in youths are strongly associated with suicidal ideation. Childhood trauma is a prominent environmental stressor associated with both BD diagnosis and suicide. Primary emotional systems are altered in adult BD and may contribute to suicide risk in youths.



OBJECTIVE: The aim of this study was to investigate primary emotional systems distribution patterns and childhood trauma in youths' BD with and without suicidal ideation (BD-IS, BD-NIS). PARTICIPANTS AND SETTING: We assessed 289 participants, 103 youths with DSM-5 BD and 186 healthy controls (HCs).



METHODS: Primary emotional systems were obtained with Panksepp's Affective Neuroscience Personality Scale (ANPS), and history of childhood trauma using the Childhood Trauma Questionnaire (CTQ). Suicidal ideation was assessed through the Columbia Suicide Scale for the Rating of Suicide Severity (C-SSRS). The associations with suicidal ideation were tested using two different multivariate models.



RESULTS: Over 48 % of participants reported lifetime suicidal ideation and differed on clinical variables from BD-NIS. According to the first model (Wilk's Lambda = 0.72, p < 0.0001), BD-IS scored higher on Panksepp's ANGER and lower on PLAY and CARE than BD-NIS. Both BD-SI and BD-NSI scored higher on ANGER and SEEK and lower on PLAY and CARE than HCs. BD-IS reported more emotional abuse than BD-NIS. They also reported more emotional, sexual, and physical abuse, and emotional neglect than HCs. Only ANGER (OR = 1.13, 95 % CI = 1.01-1.26, Wald = 5.72) and CTQ-Emotional abuse (OR = 1.26, 95 % C.I. = 1.04-1.52, Wald = 5.72) independently predicted suicidal ideation.



CONCLUSIONS: Findings support the importance of assessing primary emotional systems and childhood trauma, in particular emotional abuse, in youths with BD at risk for suicide.

Language: en