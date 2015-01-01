|
Citation
|
Konno YT, Araújo Filho GM, Almeida JRSJ, Santos NB, Marques Filho AB, Fernandes BB, Parreira GS, Carvalho PH, Cenedesi LM. Clin. Child Psychol. Psychiatry 2023; ePub(ePub): ePub.
|
Copyright
|
(Copyright © 2023, SAGE Publishing)
|
DOI
|
PMID
|
37929929
|
Abstract
|
OBJECTIVES: This retrospective cohort study aims to understand the effectiveness of the Singular Therapeutic Project (STP) implemented in a Child Psychosocial Care Center in preventing recurrence of self-harm and suicide attempt (SA), by comparing the group of patients who adhered to the STP with the group that did not adhere completely.
Language: en
|
Keywords
|
Brazil; adolescent; Self-harm; suicide attempt; intervention