SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

We compile citations and summaries of about 400 new articles every week.
RSS Feed

HELP: Tutorials | FAQ
CONTACT US: Contact info

Search Results

Journal Article

Citation

Konno YT, Araújo Filho GM, Almeida JRSJ, Santos NB, Marques Filho AB, Fernandes BB, Parreira GS, Carvalho PH, Cenedesi LM. Clin. Child Psychol. Psychiatry 2023; ePub(ePub): ePub.

Copyright

(Copyright © 2023, SAGE Publishing)

DOI

10.1177/13591045231213029

PMID

37929929

Abstract

OBJECTIVES: This retrospective cohort study aims to understand the effectiveness of the Singular Therapeutic Project (STP) implemented in a Child Psychosocial Care Center in preventing recurrence of self-harm and suicide attempt (SA), by comparing the group of patients who adhered to the STP with the group that did not adhere completely.

METHOD: Data were collected from the medical records of adolescents with self-harm or SA during the period from 2015 to 2019. The primary outcomes analyzed were recurrence of SA, self-harm, and hospitalization; and the secondary outcomes analyzed were demographics, diagnosis, number of appointments, and negative life events.

RESULTS: A total of 228 adolescents were included. After multivariate analysis, social service consultations decreased risk in 94.6% (HR.054, 95% CI:.004-.681) of the cases, but risk was increased by 23 times if there was an episode of self-harm among family members and/or friends (HR 23.641, 95% CI: 1.394-400.8). Additionally, in terms of SA, adherence to family interventions reduced the risk by 66.2% (HR.338, 95% CI:.125-.913). Victims of prejudice, racism, homophobia, transphobia presented a 3.7-fold increased risk (HR 3.766, 95% CI: 1.058-13.401).

CONCLUSION: The STP interventions were effective in reducing the recurrence of self-harm and SAs in adolescents.


Language: en

Keywords

Brazil; adolescent; Self-harm; suicide attempt; intervention

NEW SEARCH


All SafetyLit records are available for automatic download to Zotero & Mendeley
Print