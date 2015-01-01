Abstract

OBJECTIVES: This retrospective cohort study aims to understand the effectiveness of the Singular Therapeutic Project (STP) implemented in a Child Psychosocial Care Center in preventing recurrence of self-harm and suicide attempt (SA), by comparing the group of patients who adhered to the STP with the group that did not adhere completely.



METHOD: Data were collected from the medical records of adolescents with self-harm or SA during the period from 2015 to 2019. The primary outcomes analyzed were recurrence of SA, self-harm, and hospitalization; and the secondary outcomes analyzed were demographics, diagnosis, number of appointments, and negative life events.



RESULTS: A total of 228 adolescents were included. After multivariate analysis, social service consultations decreased risk in 94.6% (HR.054, 95% CI:.004-.681) of the cases, but risk was increased by 23 times if there was an episode of self-harm among family members and/or friends (HR 23.641, 95% CI: 1.394-400.8). Additionally, in terms of SA, adherence to family interventions reduced the risk by 66.2% (HR.338, 95% CI:.125-.913). Victims of prejudice, racism, homophobia, transphobia presented a 3.7-fold increased risk (HR 3.766, 95% CI: 1.058-13.401).



CONCLUSION: The STP interventions were effective in reducing the recurrence of self-harm and SAs in adolescents.

