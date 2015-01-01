SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

Rebić N, Law MR, Brotto LA, Cragg JJ, De Vera MA. Community Ment. Health J. 2023; ePub(ePub): ePub.

(Copyright © 2023, Holtzbrinck Springer Nature Publishing Group)

10.1007/s10597-023-01202-1

37930467

We evaluated the relationship between cost-related non-adherence (CRNA) and depressive symptoms. Pooling data from the 2015, 2016, 2018, and 2019 annual Canadian Community Health Survey, we analyzed the relationship between CRNA and moderate to severe depressive symptoms, assessed by the Patient Health Questionnaire (PHQ-9). Among the sample, 4.9% experienced CRNA and 6.8% experienced moderate to severe depressive symptoms. Respondents who reported CRNA had 1.51 (95% confidence interval [CI], 1.51-1.52) greater odds of experiencing moderate to severe depressive symptoms. Stratified analysis by sex and race showed the association between CRNA and depressive symptoms was greatest among racialized males (aOR: 1.83, 95% CI: 1.81- 1.85). Stratified analysis by sex and Indigeneity showed this association was greatest for Indigenous males (aOR: 2.16, 95% CI: 2.10-2.22). Forgoing prescribed medications due to cost is associated with more severe depressive symptoms among Canadians, particularly racialized and Indigenous males.


Language: en

Depression; Cost-related non-adherence; Cross-sectional Study; Intersectional Analysis

