Abstract

A critical health concern for older adults is suicide, particularly for those above the age of 60 years. Despite this, research on suicide in this age group is relatively scarce compared to studies on younger populations. This article is intended to summarize the existing literature on etiological/risk factors, including problems with one's physical and mental health, social isolation, money, and life changes like retirement and the death of a spouse and methods for preventing suicide specific to the geriatric population. We conducted a comprehensive literature search to identify the original reports and reviewed publications through various databases, including Google Scholar, PubMed, and the CDC. We gathered information on Google from reputable sources such as the WHO and the National Crime Records Bureau (NCRB). Our review found that the risk factor of suicide in the geriatric population includes physical illness, familial issues, financial issues, and hopelessness. The suicide rate for older adults declined, dropping from 16.17 per 100,000 individuals to 14.25 per 100,000 individuals aged 50 to 69 years and from 27.45 per 100,000 individuals to 24.53 per 100,000 individuals for those over 70 years. A more significant proportion of elderly suicide attempters come from rural than urban locations. Young individuals have better professional opportunities in urban areas, but older people are dispersed to underdeveloped or rural areas, where they are more likely to experience social isolation. By systematically identifying these risk factors, we can develop prevention and intervention strategies to decrease the suicide rates among the geriatric population.

