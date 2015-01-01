|
Citation
|
Carretta RF, McKee SA, Rhee TG. Curr. Psychiatry Rep. 2023; ePub(ePub): ePub.
|
Copyright
|
(Copyright © 2023, Holtzbrinck Springer Nature Publishing Group)
|
DOI
|
PMID
|
37930559
|
Abstract
|
PURPOSE OF REVIEW: We review recent research (2018-2023) on gender differences in suicidal behaviors (i.e., suicidal ideations and attempts, death by suicide). We examine research studies in the following areas: developmental period, substance use, and special populations (Veterans, sexual and gender minorities). RECENT FINDINGS: Novel results were found in these different areas. For example, suicide rates for female youth are increasing at a faster rate relative to male youth. Further, some evidence suggests that heavy alcohol use/binge drinking is a significant and growing risk factor for suicidal behaviors in women. Military service may be a more significant risk factor for suicidal behaviors among male Veterans compared to female Veterans. Additionally, suicide rates are rising for gender minority youth/young adults. Recent research on gender differences in suicide outcomes demonstrates findings that align with previous research, as well as new insights on this important topic.
Language: en
|
Keywords
|
Adult suicide; LGBT suicide; Substance use suicide; Suicide gender differences; Veteran suicide; Youth suicide