Citation
Lekkas D, Jacobson NC. Digit. Health 2023; 9: e20552076231210714.
Copyright
DOI
PMID
37928333
PMCID
Abstract
BACKGROUND: The socially unattractive and stigmatizing nature of suicidal thought and behavior (STB) makes it especially susceptible to censorship across most modern digital communication platforms. The ubiquitous integration of technology with day-to-day life has presented an invaluable opportunity to leverage unprecedented amounts of data to study STB, yet the complex etiologies and consequences of censorship for research within mainstream online communities render an incomplete picture of STB manifestation. Analyses targeting online written content of suicidal users in environments where fear of reproach is mitigated may provide novel insight into modern trends and signals of STB expression.
Keywords
Suicide; network analysis; exploratory graph analysis; natural language processing; online forum; topic modeling