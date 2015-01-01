Abstract

INTRODUCTION: Semantic segmentation is a crucial visual representation learning task for autonomous driving systems, as it enables the perception of surrounding objects and road conditions to ensure safe and efficient navigation.



METHODS: In this paper, we present a novel semantic segmentation approach for autonomous driving scenes using a Multi-Scale Adaptive Mechanism (MSAAM). The proposed method addresses the challenges associated with complex driving environments, including large-scale variations, occlusions, and diverse object appearances. Our MSAAM integrates multiple scale features and adaptively selects the most relevant features for precise segmentation. We introduce a novel attention module that incorporates spatial, channel-wise and scale-wise attention mechanisms to effectively enhance the discriminative power of features.



RESULTS: The experimental results of the model on key objectives in the Cityscapes dataset are: ClassAvg:81.13, mIoU:71.46. The experimental results on comprehensive evaluation metrics are: AUROC:98.79, AP:68.46, FPR95:5.72. The experimental results in terms of computational cost are: GFLOPs:2117.01, Infer. Time (ms):61.06. All experimental results data are superior to the comparative method model.



DISCUSSION: The proposed method achieves superior performance compared to state-of-the-art techniques on several benchmark datasets demonstrating its efficacy in addressing the challenges of autonomous driving scene understanding.

