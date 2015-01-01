|
Schellong J, Daniels J, Garthus-Niegel S. Front. Psychiatry 2023; 14: e1290094.
(Copyright © 2023, Frontiers Media)
37928912
Relationships are crucial for human wellbeing and mental health. They play a vital role in human development, shaping individuals through interactions with their surroundings and culture. Healthy relationships have positive effects across generations, offering protection during stress and aiding in healing (1). Social support and integration also guard against harmful behavior and health issues.
PTSD; child maltreatment; COVID-19; intimate partner violence; INVITE study; mother-infant bonding; relationship; witnessing trauma