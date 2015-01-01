Abstract

Relationships are crucial for human wellbeing and mental health. They play a vital role in human development, shaping individuals through interactions with their surroundings and culture. Healthy relationships have positive effects across generations, offering protection during stress and aiding in healing (1). Social support and integration also guard against harmful behavior and health issues.



Conversely, strained relationships heighten vulnerability, negatively impacting mental and physical health. Interpersonal violence is a major global cause of harm, straining healthcare and economies (2). Abuse, especially from caregivers, can also foster further violence and cruelty, with enduring consequences. Unhealthy relationship experiences alter attachment patterns and predict future victimization, necessitating further investigation into their interplay.



Relationships and their impact on life are multifaceted. To reflect this, this Research Topic aimed to gather a collection of articles that shed light on different aspects of the psychosocial and psychosomatic effects of dysfunctional relationships. What unites the articles is a focus on relationships and violence, although they differ in their selection of the human concerns affected by them. The aim is to broaden the horizons of researchers and clinicians and to encourage cross-fertilization between different disciplines...

Language: en