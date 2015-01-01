SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

We compile citations and summaries of about 400 new articles every week.
RSS Feed

HELP: Tutorials | FAQ
CONTACT US: Contact info

Search Results

Journal Article

Citation

Llosa JA, Agulló-Tomás E, Menéndez-Espina S, Oliveros B. Front. Psychol. 2023; 14: e1290079.

Copyright

(Copyright © 2023, Frontiers Research Foundation)

DOI

10.3389/fpsyg.2023.1290079

PMID

37928562

PMCID

PMC10620721

Abstract

Suicide is a priority public health problem for the World Health Organization. It is a multifactorial phenomenon, for which there is no effective strategy for prevention and reduction. The scientific knowledge generated has not paid much attention to the differentiating role of work and employment on the phenomenon of suicide. This article first presents Abrutyn's recent conceptual model of suicide, which has a psychosocial, holistic and integrated approach. Based on this model, it examines the most recent and solid evidence and trends linking working conditions and phenomenon of suicide, identifying the most relevant findings in work stress theories. It concludes by pointing out avenues of development for a more holistic and ecological understanding of suicide.


Language: en

Keywords

prevention; suicide; job insecurity; precarious work; psychosocial model; suicidal ideation

NEW SEARCH


All SafetyLit records are available for automatic download to Zotero & Mendeley
Print