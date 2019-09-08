SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

We compile citations and summaries of about 400 new articles every week.
RSS Feed

HELP: Tutorials | FAQ
CONTACT US: Contact info

Search Results

Journal Article

Citation

Fu G, Xu Y, Pan M, Zhang Z, Zhang H, Zhao Y, Lin L, Ye Z, Liu J, Lan F, Luo D, Wang S, Zhu B, Liao X, Hong M, Chen J, Li Z, Yang G, Zhao Z, Liu Y, Ruan F, Yang C, Wang J. Front. Public Health 2023; 11: e1169669.

Copyright

(Copyright © 2023, Frontiers Editorial Office)

DOI

10.3389/fpubh.2023.1169669

PMID

37927859

PMCID

PMC10623125

Abstract

BACKGROUND: Child sexual abuse is a major public health problem with adverse consequences for victims' physical, mental, and reproductive health. This cross-sectional study aimed to determine the prevalence of child sexual abuse and its associated factors among 15- to 17-year-old adolescents in mainland China.

METHODS: From September 8, 2019 to January 17, 2020, a total of 48,660 participants were recruited by 58 colleges and universities across the whole country to complete the self-administered, structured, online questionnaire. This analysis was restricted to 3,215 adolescents aged between 15 and 17 years in mainland China. Chi-square tests and multivariate Logistic regression analyses were performed to identify individual, relationship, and community factors associated with child sexual abuse.

RESULTS: The overall prevalence of child sexual abuse was 12.0%. More specifically, 13.0% of girls and 10.6% of boys reported that they were sexually abused prior to 18 years of age. At the individual level, being female, sexual minority identity, younger age, and higher levels of knowledge, skills and self-efficacy regarding condom use were significantly related to increased odds of reporting sexual abuse. At the relationship and community level, adolescents from disrupted families and those entering into a marriage, having casual sexual partners, and having first intercourse at a younger age were more likely to report sexual abuse. On the contrary, those who had never discussed sex-related topics with their family members at home and were offered school-based sexuality education later (vs. earlier) were less likely to report sexual abuse.

CONCLUSION: Multilevel prevention programs and strategies, including targeting adolescents with high-risk characteristics, educating young children and their parents about child sexual abuse prevention and optimizing the involvement of parents, school, community, society and government in comprehensive sexuality education, should be taken to reduce child sexual abuse among 15- to 17-year-old adolescents.


Language: en

Keywords

Adolescent; Child; Humans; Female; Male; Child, Preschool; Cross-Sectional Studies; adolescents; gender; sexual minority; Surveys and Questionnaires; *Child Abuse, Sexual; child sexual abuse; China/epidemiology; ecological model; Sexual Behavior

NEW SEARCH


All SafetyLit records are available for automatic download to Zotero & Mendeley
Print