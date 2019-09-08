Abstract

BACKGROUND: Child sexual abuse is a major public health problem with adverse consequences for victims' physical, mental, and reproductive health. This cross-sectional study aimed to determine the prevalence of child sexual abuse and its associated factors among 15- to 17-year-old adolescents in mainland China.



METHODS: From September 8, 2019 to January 17, 2020, a total of 48,660 participants were recruited by 58 colleges and universities across the whole country to complete the self-administered, structured, online questionnaire. This analysis was restricted to 3,215 adolescents aged between 15 and 17 years in mainland China. Chi-square tests and multivariate Logistic regression analyses were performed to identify individual, relationship, and community factors associated with child sexual abuse.



RESULTS: The overall prevalence of child sexual abuse was 12.0%. More specifically, 13.0% of girls and 10.6% of boys reported that they were sexually abused prior to 18 years of age. At the individual level, being female, sexual minority identity, younger age, and higher levels of knowledge, skills and self-efficacy regarding condom use were significantly related to increased odds of reporting sexual abuse. At the relationship and community level, adolescents from disrupted families and those entering into a marriage, having casual sexual partners, and having first intercourse at a younger age were more likely to report sexual abuse. On the contrary, those who had never discussed sex-related topics with their family members at home and were offered school-based sexuality education later (vs. earlier) were less likely to report sexual abuse.



CONCLUSION: Multilevel prevention programs and strategies, including targeting adolescents with high-risk characteristics, educating young children and their parents about child sexual abuse prevention and optimizing the involvement of parents, school, community, society and government in comprehensive sexuality education, should be taken to reduce child sexual abuse among 15- to 17-year-old adolescents.

