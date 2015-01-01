|
Rioux W, Enns B, Ghosh SM. Front. Public Health 2023; 11: e1242795.
(Copyright © 2023, Frontiers Editorial Office)
37927877
BACKGROUND: Virtual overdose monitoring services or Mobile Overdose Response Services (MORS) are novel virtual harm reduction tools which have gained popularity as an adjunct public health intervention especially for those who cannot access harm reduction resources through traditional means. At this time, relatively little is known about their ability to reach their goals of reducing overdose mortality. Our study aims to summarize the potential effectiveness of various MORS collectively to avoid potential mortality from a drug poisoning event/drug overdose.
Humans; North America; Public Health; opioids; *Drug Overdose/prevention & control/drug therapy; *Substance-Related Disorders; digital health; harm reduction; Harm Reduction; mobile overdose response services; overdose; virtual harm reduction; virtual overdose monitoring services