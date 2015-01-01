|
Citation
|
Phatak G, Johnston LG, Khoudri I, Rhilani HE, Kettani AE, McLaughlin KR. Int. J. Behav. Med. 2023; ePub(ePub): ePub.
|
Copyright
|
(Copyright © 2023, International Society of Behavioral Medicine, Publisher Holtzbrinck Springer Nature Publishing Group)
|
DOI
|
PMID
|
37932623
|
Abstract
|
BACKGROUND: We investigate factors affecting HIV knowledge, stigma, and violence among female sex workers (FSW) in Agadir, Rabat, Fes, and Tangier, Morocco, over three rounds of HIV surveillance surveys (2012, 2016, and 2019) conducted using respondent-driven sampling (RDS). Multivariable analyses from RDS studies examining the relationships between variables are under-utilized, particularly analyses that combine multiple locations and years of data together in a principled manner.
Language: en
|
Keywords
|
Violence; Morocco; Discrimination; Female sex worker; Respondent-driven sampling