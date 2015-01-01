|
Citation
|
Xie T, Wang Y, Cheng Y. Int. J. Public Health 2023; 68: e1606404.
|
Copyright
|
(Copyright © 2023, Holtzbrinck Springer Nature Publishing Group)
|
DOI
|
PMID
|
37927389
|
PMCID
|
Abstract
|
OBJECTIVES: People's mental health and digital usage have attracted widespread attention during the COVID-19 pandemic. This study aimed to investigate how social media overload influenced depressive symptoms under the COVID-19 infodemic and the role of risk perception and social media fatigue.
Language: en
|
Keywords
|
Humans; Universities; Cross-Sectional Studies; public health; Pandemics; risk perception; *Social Media; China/epidemiology; *COVID-19/epidemiology; Communicable Disease Control; Depression/epidemiology; depressive symptoms; Infodemic; SARS-CoV-2; social media fatigue; social media overload; Students/psychology