Abstract

OBJECTIVES: Gender norms embedded in communities may restrict opportunities and harm the mental health of older adults, yet this phenomenon has received little attention. This study investigates the connection between older adults' perceptions of community gender norms and mental health and suicide-related outcomes.



DESIGN: Cross-sectional. SETTING: This study analyzed data from the 2019 wave of the Japan Gerontological Evaluation Study. PARTICIPANTS: In total, 25,937 participants aged 65 years or older in 61 municipalities. MEASUREMENTS: Perceptions of community gender norms were assessed by the respondents' perceptions of the gender-differentiating language used by those around them such as "You should/should not do XXX, because you are a man/woman." RESULTS: The prevalence of all mental health outcomes was higher among both men and women who perceived community gender norms as restrictive. These associations remained in fully adjusted multivariable analyses. Prevalence ratios for men were 1.36 [95% confidence interval: 1.13, 1.65] for psychological resistance to obtaining help, 1.85 [1.54, 2.23] for depressive symptoms, 1.99 [1.34, 2.96] for suicidal ideation, and 2.15 [1.21, 3.80] for suicide attempts. The corresponding figures for women were 1.39 [1.17, 1.65], 1.80 [1.55, 2.10], 2.13 [1.65, 2.74], 2.62 [1.78, 3.87]. There was a more pronounced association between perceiving community gender norms as restrictive and depressive symptoms and suicidal behaviors among those with nonconventional gender role attitudes compared to those with conventional attitudes.



CONCLUSIONS: Considering the effects of community gender norms, in addition to individual gender role attitudes, may be critical in designing effective public health interventions for improving mental health.

Language: en