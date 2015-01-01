Abstract

Delirium is a syndrome of acute brain dysfunction with disturbance in consciousness and cognition that is increasingly recognized in critically ill pediatric patients. The Cornell Assessment of Pediatric Delirium (CAPD) tool is used to detect delirium in children of all ages and developmental stages in various hospital settings. To date, the incidence of delirium in the pediatric burn population has been poorly defined. In order to describe the incidence as well as risk factors for delirium in this patient population, we retrospectively reviewed patients <18 years of age admitted to our American Burn Association-verified pediatric burn center from 3/2018-5/2021 who underwent delirium screening using the CAPD tool. Patient demographics, burn characteristics, hospitalization details, and date of first positive delirium screening were collected and χ2, Fisher's exact test, univariate, and multivariate analyses performed. Delirium was identified in 42 (10.8%) of 389 patients meeting inclusion criteria. Patients screening positive for delirium were older [4y (IQR: 2, 11) vs 2y (IQR: 1, 6), P<0.0005] and had larger total body surface area (TBSA) burns [21.63% (IQR: 9, 42) vs 3.5% (IQR: 1.75, 6), P<0.0001] than delirium-negative patients. Delirium-positive patients required a longer duration of mechanical ventilation [OR 4.23; 95% CI (1.16-15.39), P=0.0289] and had higher TBSA burns [OR 1.12; 95% CI (1.06-1.17), P<0.0001]. Delirium-positive patients had 1.6 day longer length-of-stay adjusted for TBSA burned [95% CI (0.81-2.41), P<0.0001]. Compared to delirium-negative patients, delirium-positive patients had a 5.4 day longer PICU admission [95% CI (2.93-10.3); P<0.0001]. Screening pediatric burn patients with risk factors known to be associated with delirium by using the CAPD score could improve delirium prevention and allow for early intervention.

Language: en