Abstract

Previous research indicates general health benefits of sport for imprisoned individuals. Nevertheless, the role of time spent in sporting activities during imprisonment and the type of sports setting (informal vs. organized) remain unclear. The study uses a quantitative, cross-sectional design. It is based on survey data (N = 568) from the Hessian Prison Sport Study, collected in 12 prisons in Hesse, Germany. By applying regression analyses, the study examines systematic relationships between time spent in sporting activities and incarcerated people's physical, mental, and social health. It also investigates to what extent participation in informal and organized sports is correlated with various health indicators.



RESULTS show that higher levels of physical activity (≥5 hours/week) in prison are associated with all health indicators investigated. Incarcerated individuals who regularly engage in informal and organized sports report significantly better health than inactive individuals. Although informal sports yield certain health benefits, only organized sport is associated with higher social connectedness. In addition to confirming the biopsychosocial health benefits of regular sporting activity for imprisoned individuals, the findings highlight that informal and organized sports activities are both important for promoting health.

