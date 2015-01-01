|
Citation
Hilpisch C, Müller J, Mutz M. J. Correct. Health Care 2023; ePub(ePub): ePub.
Copyright
(Copyright © 2023, National Commission on Correctional Health Care (USA), Publisher SAGE Publishing)
DOI
PMID
37930676
Abstract
Previous research indicates general health benefits of sport for imprisoned individuals. Nevertheless, the role of time spent in sporting activities during imprisonment and the type of sports setting (informal vs. organized) remain unclear. The study uses a quantitative, cross-sectional design. It is based on survey data (N = 568) from the Hessian Prison Sport Study, collected in 12 prisons in Hesse, Germany. By applying regression analyses, the study examines systematic relationships between time spent in sporting activities and incarcerated people's physical, mental, and social health. It also investigates to what extent participation in informal and organized sports is correlated with various health indicators.
Language: en
Keywords
physical activity; exercise; incarceration; vulnerable groups; well-being