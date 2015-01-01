Abstract

The article by Lee et al1 reports a randomized clinical trial of brexpiprazole for the treatment of agitation in the context of aggression in people with Alzheimer disease (AD). The study is timely, since the treatment of agitation in this patient group remains a high treatment priority, and the options for pharmacological interventions are limited.



Agitation affects up to 90% of people with AD, and commonly occurs in combination with symptoms of aggression.2 These neuropsychiatric symptoms are distressing for the individual and their caregivers, are associated with more rapid cognitive decline, and increase the likelihood of an individual being placed in a long-term residential care setting.2 Treatment of agitation and aggression is challenging. Evidence-based best practice guidelines recommend that nonpharmacological interventions are often effective and should be considered and attempted prior to pharmacological treatments.3 There is also evidence showing the value of identifying and treating potential underlying causes, such as pain4 and delirium...

