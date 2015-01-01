|
Ballard C. JAMA Neurol. 2023; ePub(ePub): ePub.
(Copyright © 2023, American Medical Association)
37930677
The article by Lee et al1 reports a randomized clinical trial of brexpiprazole for the treatment of agitation in the context of aggression in people with Alzheimer disease (AD). The study is timely, since the treatment of agitation in this patient group remains a high treatment priority, and the options for pharmacological interventions are limited.
