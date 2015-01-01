Abstract

A 27-year-old U.S. military active duty male sustained an accidental, self-inflicted left knee gunshot injury with an unsalvageable medial femoral condyle injury. The patient underwent bulk osteochondral allograft transplantation. Nine months post-operation, the patient was fit for full military duties with no reported functional limitations and remained on active duty. Severe knee medial femoral condyle bone loss after accidental firearm injury is uncommon. Bulk knee osteochondral allograft transplantation to the medial femoral condyle provided a successful treatment option for an active duty U.S. military member with multicompartment osteochondral defects and severe medial femoral condyle bone loss due to a gunshot injury.

