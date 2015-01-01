Abstract

BACKGROUND: Prescription opioids have contributed to the rise in opioid-related overdoses and deaths. The presence of opioids within households may increase the risk of overdose among family members who were not prescribed an opioid themselves. Larger quantities of opioids may further increase risk.



OBJECTIVES: To determine the risk of opioid overdose among individuals who were not prescribed an opioid but were exposed to opioids prescribed to other family members in the household, and evaluate the risk in relation to the total morphine milligram equivalents (MMEs) present in the household.



METHODS: We conducted a cohort study using a large database of commercial insurance claims from 2001-2021. For inclusion in the cohort, we identified individuals not prescribed an opioid in the prior 90 days from households with two or more family members, and determined the total MMEs prescribed to other family members. Individuals were stratified into monthly enrollment strata defined by household opioid exposure and other confounders. A generalized linear model was used to estimate incidence rate ratios (IRRs) for overdose.



RESULTS: Overall, the incidence of overdose among enrollees in households where a family member was prescribed an opioid was 1.73 (95% confidence interval (CI): 1.67-1.78) times greater than households without opioid prescriptions. The risk of overdose increased continuously with the level of potential MMEs in the household from an IRR of 1.23 (95% CI: 1.16-1.32) for 1-100 MMEs to 4.67 (95% CI: 4.18-5.22) for >12,000 MMEs. The risk of overdose associated with household opioid exposure was greatest for ages 1-2 years (IRR: 3.46 [95% CI: 2.98-4.01]) and 3-5 years (IRR: 3.31 [95% CI: 2.75-3.99]).



CONCLUSIONS: The presence of opioids in a household significantly increases the risk of overdose among other family members who were not prescribed an opioid. Higher levels of MMEs, either in terms of opioid strength or quantity, were associated with increased levels of risk. Risk estimates may reflect accidental poisonings among younger family members.

Language: en