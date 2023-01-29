SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

Rohner SL, Dorigo M, Salas Castillo AN, Mäder SJ, Thoma MV. J. Public Child Welf. 2023; 1-29.

(Copyright © 2023, Informa - Taylor and Francis Group)

10.1080/15548732.2023.2264799

Caregivers can provide insight into the welfare aspects of institutional child maltreatment not apparent to children in care. This qualitative study investigated how socio-ecological and contextual aspects of the welfare system were linked to (quality of) care provision and the well-being of minors in care. Semistructured interviews were conducted with 12 Swiss former caregivers. Welfare aspects included a shortage of resources, poor working conditions, and lack of oversight by the authorities. Social norms also contributed to stigmatization, discrimination, and the normalization of adverse care practices. Potential protective factors included external support and resource provision, caregiver resistance, and (later) social acknowledgment.


