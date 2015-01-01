|
Minnis H. Arch. Dis. Child. 2023; ePub(ePub): ePub.
(Copyright © 2023, BMJ Publishing Group)
37788885
Abstract
Paediatricians and child psychiatrists share complex cases, often associated with abuse, neglect and other 'Adverse Childhood Experiences (ACEs)'. ACEs are associated in a dose-response relationship with both mental and physical health problems across the life span. We found that 9-year-old children who had been abused and neglected were much more likely to also have symptoms of heritable neurodevelopmental conditions (NDCs) such as ADHD, autism and intellectual disabilities. To our surprise, these were not caused by the abuse and neglect. Instead, both the NDCs and the abuse and neglect were being caused by additional genetic factors. We also found that children who have experienced abuse and neglect, and who also have NDCs, are at twice the risk of developing symptoms of severe mental illness in adolescence. This has caused us to develop our 'Double Jeopardy' hypothesis--that experiencing both abuse and neglect and NDCs in childhood might double the risk of a range of physical and mental health problems across the life span.
Language: en
child health services; child psychiatry; child welfare; mental health