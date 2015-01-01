Abstract

The hypothesis defended here is that child abuse can change trajectories of certain conditions e.g. ADHD and histrionic personality disorder and negatively influence healthy individuals. Children regularly punished for impulsivity, hyperactivity, hysterical fits or supposed misbehavior would modify their conduct to prevent repeated trauma and/or to cope with it. The adaptive or maladaptive conduct may be obsessive-compulsive and/or compatible with autism spectrum disorder: Repetitive behaviors, failure to initiate or respond to social interactions, poorly integrated communication, abnormal eye contact. Some repetitive activities seen in autism can be described as obsessive-compulsive. Among others, binge eating and alcohol drinking may be compulsive. Moreover, in conditions of collectivism and social pressure to be "normal" like everyone, individuals with communication abnormalities have strong motives to contact with peers to avoid stigmatization as outsiders. Alcohol consumption is used by some persons to overcome communication barriers. Besides, loitering with drinking companies is a way of escape from domestic violence. In conclusion, child abuse may be a causative factor of atypical behaviors more or less compatible with autism spectrum and/or obsessive-compulsive disorders. Regular physical abuse can modify the trajectory of ADHD, histrionic and some other conditions, sometimes predisposing to alcohol consumption and binge drinking. Abused children may become abusers themselves in their later life.

