Abstract

BACKGROUND: Childhood is a critical phase of human life.



AIM: To evaluate the effect of educational program on mothers' knowledge, practices and attitudes toward child maltreatment.



Design: A quasi-experimental research design was utilized.



Setting: the study was carried out at the two largest medical health centers at Tanta city.



Sample: A convenient sample of 210 mothers who attended previously mentioned settings for any reason was involved.



Tools: Two tools were utilized. Tool I: A structured interview schedule was including 4 parts. Part I: Socio- demographic characteristics of mothers. Part II: History of exposure of mothers' children to abuse. Part III: Knowledge of mothers toward child maltreatment. Part IV: Mothers' Reported practice toward child maltreatment. Tool II: Attitude toward Child Abuse that was developed by UNICIF& European Union 2017.





Results: half (50%) of mothers reported that their children had previous exposure to abuse. Statistically significant difference was observed between mean scores of their total knowledge, attitude and practice pre and one month post educational program ( t = 12.641, p = 0.000).



Conclusion: The educational program improved the abusive behaviors, negative attitudes and enhanced level of knowledge among studied mothers by meeting their educational needs.



Recommendation: Community-centered health promotion approach and child support organizations ought to work on eliminating child neglect through involving parents and other intimate persons in child maltreatment prevention programs. Besides, educational booklets about child maltreatment inhibition must be distributed to mothers in all health care departments.



Keywords: Child maltreatment, Educational program, Knowledge, Attitude and Practice.

