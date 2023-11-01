Abstract

INTRODUCTION: Sexual violence is a major public health problem in the United States (U.S.) that is associated with numerous health impacts, including pregnancy. U.S. population-based estimates (2010-2012) found that 3 million women experienced a rape-related pregnancy during their lifetimes. The current study presents more recent estimates of rape and sexual coercion-related pregnancy and examines prevalence by demographic characteristics.



METHODS: Data years 2016/2017 were pooled from the National Intimate Partner and Sexual Violence Survey, a random-digit-dial telephone survey of U.S. non-institutionalized adults 18 years and older. The analysis, conducted in 2023, examined lifetime experience of rape-related pregnancy, sexual coercion-related pregnancy, or both among U.S. women. Authors calculated prevalence estimates with 95% confidence intervals and conducted pairwise chi-square tests (p-value < 0.05) to describe experiences by current age, race/ethnicity, and region of residence among U.S. women overall and among victims.



RESULTS: One in 20 women in the U.S., or over 5.9 million women, experienced a pregnancy from either rape, sexual coercion, or both during their lifetimes. Non-Hispanic Multiracial women experienced a higher prevalence of all three outcomes compared with non-Hispanic White, non-Hispanic Black, and Hispanic women. Among victims who experienced pregnancy from rape, 28% experienced a sexually transmitted disease, 66% were injured, and over 80% were fearful or concerned for their safety.



CONCLUSIONS: Pregnancy as a consequence of rape or sexual coercion is experienced by an estimated 6 million U.S. women. Prevention efforts may include health care screenings to identify violence exposure and use of evidence-based prevention approaches to reduce sexual violence.

