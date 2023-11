Abstract

BACKGROUND: Australia has a high rate of sporting participation. Although this has many benefits, knee injuries are common, particularly in pivoting and contact sports.



OBJECTIVE: This article reviews the management of common sport-related knee injuries, including injuries to the collateral and cruciate ligaments, menisci and the extensor mechanism.



DISCUSSION: Some sport-related knee injuries can be treated non-operatively with physiotherapy-led rehabilitation. These include the majority of isolated medial collateral ligament, lateral collateral ligament and posterior cruciate ligament injuries. Other knee injuries might require surgical intervention. These include anterior cruciate ligament ruptures in young patients aiming to return to pivoting sports, certain meniscal tears and extensor mechanism disruptions. A multidisciplinary approach to these injuries will facilitate optimal patient care.

