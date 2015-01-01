|
Park C, Tsujimoto KC, Cost KT, Anagnostou E, Birken CS, Charach A, Monga S, Kelley E, Nicolson R, Georgiadis S, Burton C, Crosbie J, Korczak DJ. Child Psychiatry Hum. Dev. 2023; ePub(ePub): ePub.
37934336
Childhood depression is associated with significant social and functional impairment, suicide risk, and persistence throughout adulthood. Recent evidence demonstrates that social connectedness and social support may serve as protective factors against the development of depression. The current study aimed to examine the effect of change in social connectedness and social support on depressive symptoms among children and adolescents during the COVID-19 pandemic. Hierarchical regression was performed.
Depression; COVID-19; Youth; Social support; Social connectedness