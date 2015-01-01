|
Adam H, Loades M, Wallace V. Clin. Child Psychol. Psychiatry 2023; ePub(ePub): ePub.
37933664
Loneliness is a common experience amongst adolescents. As adolescents spend much of their time in school, it is important that school staff can support adolescent students experiencing loneliness. The current study aimed to explore teachers' experiences of a 1-page loneliness toolkit regarding adolescent loneliness. An online survey to collect ratings and descriptions of experiences was distributed to secondary school teachers.
adolescents; infographics; loneliness; schools; teachers