Citation
Elliott LD, Bopp M. Community health equity research & policy 2023; ePub(ePub): ePub.
Copyright
DOI
PMID
37933178
Abstract
INTRODUCTION: Bicycling, as forms of recreation and travel, offers many positive physical and mental health benefits, though there are still many disparities in bicycling rates among underserved populations in the United States. Community bicycling advocacy organizations/coalitions promote and advocate for increased bicycling; however, have been shown to have a lack of organizational capacity for equitable programming to diverse populations (racial/ethnic minorities, women, low-income, LGBTQ+ communities, youth). The purpose of this study was to understand the current practices for providing underserved populations bicycling programming among advocacy organizations and to find major barriers and helpful tools for equitable programming.
Keywords
health promotion; public health; health equity; bicycling; community partnerships; underserved populations