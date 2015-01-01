Abstract

PURPOSE: This scoping review was conducted to synthesize existing literature into a map of the common needs of families caring for patients with traumatic brain injury (TBI) at home.



MATERIALS AND METHODS: A systematic search of studies published between January 2012 and December 2022 was conducted across databases. The selected studies reported the needs or unmet needs of patients with TBI and/or their family caregivers (FCs).



RESULTS: A total of 12 publications were identified. The results suggest that the common needs of families caring for patients with TBI at home include: information about TBI as a disease; information about the continuum of TBI healthcare services; information about adaptive technologies; education and skilling of FCs; psychological support and counseling; physical and occupational therapy services; follow-up care and transitional care management; respite care; peer support; financial assistance, advocacy, and legal services; emotional support from the family and community; and assistance with physical patient care and instrumental activities of daily living.



CONCLUSION: The mapped needs provide insight into supportive interventions required to enhance the health outcomes of patients with TBI and their families during and after rehabilitation. The needs also highlight directions for research and healthcare services for patients with TBI.

Language: en