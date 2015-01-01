Abstract

PURPOSE: This study aimed to investigate the clinical characteristics, outcomes and healthcare costs of older patients presented to the emergency department (ED) with falls in the periods before and during the Coronavirus disease-2019 (COVID-19) pandemic.



METHODS: Hospital records one year before and after the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic were retrospectively analyzed through "International Statistical Classification of Diseases-10th Revision" codes. Age, gender, falls, triage classification, length of stay (LOS) in the hospital and the ED, COVID-19 status, Glasgow Coma scale, consultations-comorbidities, injury status, outcomes in the ED, and costs were recorded.



RESULTS: The study comprised of 3187 patients aged ≥ 65 years admitted to the ED of a university hospital between March 2019 and 2021. In terms of pre-pandemic and pandemic periods; older patients presenting with falls to the ED, consultations, Charlson Comorbidity Index, and LOS in the ED were lower in the pandemic period, but costs were higher (p = 0.03, p = 0.01, p = 0.01, p = 0.01 and p = 0.02, respectively). Hospitalization/mortality rates were higher in COVID-19 positive patients (77.2%) than in COVID-19 negative patients (4.6%) within the pandemic period and the patients in the pre-pandemic period (22.8%), and the costs, as well (both p = 0.01).



CONCLUSION: Though the number of fall-related presentations of older persons to the ED, comorbidity burden, consultations, and the LOS in the ED was lower, direct costs were higher during the pandemic period, particularly for COVID-19 positive older patients admitted to ED with falls than the pre-pandemic period, and those patients were with poorer outcomes.

