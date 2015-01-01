Abstract

OBJECTIVES: Reentry postcorrectional involvement is a high-risk time for patients with a history of addiction. We investigated whether participation in an addiction medicine clinic with active case management led to improvements in patients' recovery capital and whether there were associated changes in criminal activity and co-occurring methamphetamine or alcohol use.



METHODS: Participants (n = 136) were patients with an opioid or stimulant use disorder who had Department of Corrections involvement in the preceding year, who completed the Assessment of Recovery Capital (ARC) and reported criminal activity and days of methamphetamine or alcohol use twice over a 6-month study. Three logistic regression models were used to assess changes in total ARC with criminal activity, alcohol use, and methamphetamine use over the previous 30 days.



RESULTS: Baseline mean (SD) ARC scores were 34.1 (11.1) and increased to a mean (SD) score of 40.3 (9.4) at study end. A 1-SD shift in ARC was significantly protective across outcomes, with adjusted odds ratios of 0.32, 0.18, and 0.34 for any past 30-day criminal activity, alcohol use, or methamphetamine use. There was no significant difference in baseline ARC, crimes committed, days of alcohol use, or days of methamphetamine use for study completers versus noncompleters; however, unmeasured confounders may have had a differential impact on retention.



CONCLUSIONS: Recovery capital provides an additional framework to help address patients' substance use and criminal activity in a multifaceted way, which is especially important in the postincarceration community. Recovery capital is dynamic and has multiple areas to target psychosocial interventions.

