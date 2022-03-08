Abstract

Unhealthy alcohol use (UAU) affects nearly 1 in 4 Latinx/o/a individuals in the United States (US). Compared with White individuals, Latinx/o/a individuals with UAU face increased morbidity, decreased access to addiction treatment, and higher rates of incarceration. Community health workers (CHWs), also known as promotores, provide culturally and linguistically informed services while augmenting social and health care interventions. Although there is extensive literature evaluating the role of CHW interventions for chronic conditions including hypertension and diabetes, less is known about CHW interventions for UAU in the US. To better understand how CHWs can address UAU in the Latinx/o/a community in the US, we performed a scoping review of the literature for CHW interventions for UAU in the Latinx/o/a population. We reviewed publications up to March 8, 2022, which described CHW interventions for UAU in Latinx/o/a individuals in the US and identified 6 publications that met inclusion criteria after full-text review. These publications included 3 randomized controlled trials, 2 follow-up feasibility and acceptability assessments within the randomized controlled trial intervention group, and a pre-post noncontrolled feasibility study. All interventions were brief, with low-intensity touchpoints between CHWs and patients. None included medications for alcohol use disorder. We found few publications related to CHW-delivered interventions for UAU within the Latinx/o/a population. Given the acceptance and success of CHW-delivered interventions other conditions, as well as the increasing use of CHWs in the US, we need to invest in research that examines the efficacy of the CHWs in UAU.

Language: en