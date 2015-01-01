Abstract

BACKGROUND: The growth of oral muscle relaxant prescriptions among older adults in the United States is concerning due to the drugs' adverse sedative effects. Baclofen is a gamma-aminobutyric acid agonist muscle relaxant that is associated with encephalopathy. We characterized the risk of fall and fracture associated with oral baclofen against other muscle relaxants (tizanidine or cyclobenzaprine) in older adults.



METHODS: We designed a new-user, active-comparator study using tertiary health system data from Geisinger Health, Pennsylvania (January 2005 through December 2018). Older adults (aged ≥65 years) newly treated with baclofen, tizanidine, or cyclobenzaprine were included. Propensity score-based inverse probability of treatment weighting (IPTW) was used to balance the treatment groups on 58 baseline characteristics. Fine-Gray competing risk regression was used to estimate the risk of fall and fracture.



RESULTS: The study cohort comprised of 2205 new baclofen users, 1103 new tizanidine users, and 9708 new cyclobenzaprine users. During a median follow-up of 100 days, baclofen was associated with a higher risk of fall compared to tizanidine (IPTW incidence rate, 108.4 vs. 61.9 per 1000 person-years; subdistribution hazard ratio [SHR], 1.68 [95% CI, 1.20-2.36]). The risk of fall associated with baclofen was comparable to cyclobenzaprine (SHR, 1.17 [95% CI, 0.93-1.47]) with a median follow-up of 106 days. The risk of fracture was similar among patients treated with baclofen versus tizanidine (SHR, 0.85 [95% CI, 0.63-1.14]) or cyclobenzaprine (SHR, 0.85 [95% CI, 0.67-1.07]).



CONCLUSIONS: The risk of fall associated with baclofen was greater than tizanidine, but not compared to cyclobenzaprine in older adults. The risk of fracture was comparable among the older users of baclofen, tizanidine, and cyclobenzaprine. Our findings may inform risk-benefit considerations in the increasingly common clinical encounters where oral muscle relaxants are prescribed.

