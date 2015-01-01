|
Patel SS, Guevara K, Hollar TL, DeVito RA, Erickson TB. J. Emerg. Manag. 2023; 21(5): 375-384.
(Copyright © 2023, Weston Medical Publishing)
37932942
Emergency managers are responsible for managing crises and disasters, and while their work is essential, it can be stressful and impact their mental health, particularly during the COVID-19 pandemic. This study aimed to examine the mental health of professional emergency managers and factors associated with their intent to leave the field before and during the COVID-19 pandemic. A total of 903 respondents completed an online survey assessing their secondary traumatic stress, emergency reaction strategies, organizational culture, age, length of time in primary position, the highest level of education as well as other metrics. The Secondary Traumatic Stress Scale (STSS) was used to determine scores of secondary traumatic stress symptoms, and the Emergency Reaction Questionnaire (ERQ) index was used to evaluate levels of predominant personality types and its tendency towards "fight or flight" reactions in emergency situations.
Language: en
Humans; Surveys and Questionnaires; Pandemics; *Compassion Fatigue; *COVID-19; *Disasters; Mental Health