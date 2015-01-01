SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

We compile citations and summaries of about 400 new articles every week.
RSS Feed

HELP: Tutorials | FAQ
CONTACT US: Contact info

Search Results

Journal Article

Citation

Frykmer T, Svenbro M. J. Emerg. Manag. 2023; 21(5): 385-397.

Copyright

(Copyright © 2023, Weston Medical Publishing)

DOI

10.5055/jem.0796

PMID

37932943

Abstract

Common operational pictures (COPs) can be seen as collective problem representations that facilitate effective problem solving during emergency response. This article investigates how problems are represented in COPs and discusses how such problem representations could be improved to better inform ongoing response operations. A content analysis of 41 COPs created by a Swedish county board during the large-scale wildfires that broke out in 2018 shows that most problems are represented in terms of geographic references and the status of fires, what problems to avoid, or risks, and resource type and status. These representations were found to be key for managing the response, as they enabled the scope of the response to be determined and facilitated proactive strategies; actions could be planned; the response organization could be set up. Further investigations could examine if problem representations described in terms of a gap between an undesirable current state and desired goal state would improve the usefulness of COPs, and, ultimately, better inform ongoing response operations.


Language: en

Keywords

Humans; Sweden; *Fires; *Wildfires; Problem Solving/physiology

NEW SEARCH


All SafetyLit records are available for automatic download to Zotero & Mendeley
Print