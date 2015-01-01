|
Citation
|
Obi I, Paul LJ, Liao W, Loukil M, Hayashi S, Comer M, Rogers CO, Wild DJ, Shih PC. J. Emerg. Manag. 2023; 21(5): 399-419.
|
Copyright
|
(Copyright © 2023, Weston Medical Publishing)
|
DOI
|
PMID
|
37932944
|
Abstract
|
In this paper, we introduce the Analysis Platform for Risk, Resilience, and Expenditure in Disasters (APRED)-a disaster-analytic platform developed for crisis practitioners and economic developers across the United States (US). APRED provides practitioners with a centralized platform for exploring disaster resilience and vulnerability profiles of all counties across the US. The platform comprises five sections including: (1) Disaster Resilience Index, (2) Business Vulnerability Index, (3) Disaster Declaration History, (4) County Profile, and (5) Storm History sections. We further describe our end-to-end human-centered design and engineering process that involved contextual inquiry, community-based participatory design, and rapid prototyping with the support of US Economic Development Administration representatives and regional economic developers across the US.
Language: en
|
Keywords
|
Humans; Internet; *Disasters; *Disaster Planning; Community Participation; Data Science