SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

We compile citations and summaries of about 400 new articles every week.
RSS Feed

HELP: Tutorials | FAQ
CONTACT US: Contact info

Search Results

Journal Article

Citation

Malatinsky A, Hromada M. J. Emerg. Manag. 2023; 21(5): 421-437.

Copyright

(Copyright © 2023, Weston Medical Publishing)

DOI

10.5055/jem.0763

PMID

37932945

Abstract

Crisis management and population protection are among the primary activities of the state solutions. Therefore, it is essential to focus on these parts and address them preventively and repressively. This article describes (based on the actual event) the process of fire elimination and the solution of crisis management with activities related to population protection. This article deals with the analysis of safety breaches with a subsequent proposal in the context of fire protection. The result of this article is aimed at the proposal of preventive and repressive measures in the field of enterprise fire protection and population protection.


Language: en

Keywords

Humans; *Fires/prevention & control

NEW SEARCH


All SafetyLit records are available for automatic download to Zotero & Mendeley
Print