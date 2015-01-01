Abstract

Crisis management and population protection are among the primary activities of the state solutions. Therefore, it is essential to focus on these parts and address them preventively and repressively. This article describes (based on the actual event) the process of fire elimination and the solution of crisis management with activities related to population protection. This article deals with the analysis of safety breaches with a subsequent proposal in the context of fire protection. The result of this article is aimed at the proposal of preventive and repressive measures in the field of enterprise fire protection and population protection.

