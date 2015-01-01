Abstract

Amid the pandemic of violence against women, it is imperative to identify the contributing factors to lethal forms of violence against them. Femicides are the result of the intersection of variables that increase women's vulnerability. This study seeks to estimate the risk factors associated with death due to femicide in Campinas, São Paulo, Brazil. We considered sociodemographic variables, employment, exposure to violence, and psychoactive substance use. Our analysis employed conditional logistic regression. Using a case-control study design, we paired femicide cases with female controls from the general population, matching them by age and human development index, with a ratio of four controls per case. We analyzed 24 femicide cases and 96 controls. Women in the femicide group had lower educational attainment and were more likely to originate from outside the state of São Paulo. They predominantly held informal jobs, had experienced physical violence from intimate partners within the last 30 days, and exhibited higher alcohol, crack, and antidepressant consumption. Women in the femicide group reported more exposure to threats compared to those in the control group. Two variables significantly explained the likelihood of being a femicide case: a history of intimate partner violence in the last 30 days (OR 73.3, 95% CI: 8.1 to 661.7) and originating from outside the state of São Paulo (OR 6.5, 95% CI: 1.7 to 25.2). In this text, we discuss the findings and methodological challenges encountered in researching lethal violence against women.

