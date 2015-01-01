|
Citation
Miyamoto S, Bittner C, Delwiche J, Ganguli A. J. Forensic Nurs. 2023; ePub(ePub): ePub.
Copyright
(Copyright © 2023, International Association of Forensic Nurses, Publisher John Wiley and Sons)
DOI
PMID
37934169
Abstract
BACKGROUND: Sexual violence and sexual assault (SA) disproportionately affect the young adult population aged 18-24 years, half of which are enrolled in higher education. Campuses are tasked with providing a safe space for students and enacting an appropriate response to campus SA (CSA). AIMS: As part of a grant-funded program to strengthen SA nurse examiner (SANE) services to those who experience SA on college campuses, we conducted a campus needs assessment and a campus website review for key messaging and analyzed the responses to identify strengths and gaps in campus resources related to CSA. These findings were the basis of individualized Campus Community Summary reports shared with participants from each campus.
Language: en