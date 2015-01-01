|
Citation
|
Ballabrera Q, Gómez-Romero MJ, Chamarro A, Limonero JT. J. Health Psychol. 2023; ePub(ePub): ePub.
|
Copyright
|
(Copyright © 2023, SAGE Publishing)
|
DOI
|
PMID
|
37933095
|
Abstract
|
Suicidal behavior has become an important public health problem, correlating with stress and emotional deficits in recent research. This study examined the relationship between perceived stress and suicidal behavior risk, testing the mediating roles of cognitive emotion regulation and impulsivity, and the moderating role of problematic alcohol use in stress-suicidal behavior association in a sample of 121 Spanish adolescents surveyed online.
Language: en
|
Keywords
|
adolescent; cognitive emotion regulation; impulsivity; perceived stress; problematic alcohol use; suicidal behavior