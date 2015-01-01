SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

Journal Article

Citation

Ballabrera Q, Gómez-Romero MJ, Chamarro A, Limonero JT. J. Health Psychol. 2023; ePub(ePub): ePub.

Copyright

(Copyright © 2023, SAGE Publishing)

DOI

10.1177/13591053231207295

PMID

37933095

Abstract

Suicidal behavior has become an important public health problem, correlating with stress and emotional deficits in recent research. This study examined the relationship between perceived stress and suicidal behavior risk, testing the mediating roles of cognitive emotion regulation and impulsivity, and the moderating role of problematic alcohol use in stress-suicidal behavior association in a sample of 121 Spanish adolescents surveyed online.

RESULTS showed positive and significant associations between perceived stress and suicidal behavior risk, as well a mediation role of adaptive cognitive emotion regulation strategies and a moderation role of problematic alcohol use between perceived stress and suicidal behavior risk, supporting stress as an influential factor in suicidal behavior. Our findings emphasize adaptive emotional regulation strategies in stressful situations, as well as the importance of promoting responsible alcohol consumption to decrease suicide risk in adolescents. Additionally, they contribute to effective educational suicide prevention programs for young people.


Language: en

Keywords

adolescent; cognitive emotion regulation; impulsivity; perceived stress; problematic alcohol use; suicidal behavior

