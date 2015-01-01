|
Citation
Connolly K, Koslouski JB, Chafouleas SM, Schwartz MB, Edmondson B, Briesch AM. J. Sch. Health 2023; ePub(ePub): ePub.
Copyright
DOI
PMID
37933437
Abstract
BACKGROUND: Adoption of the Whole School, Whole Community, Whole Child (WSCC) model has been slowed by a lack of available tools to support implementation. The Wellness School Assessment Tool (WellSAT) WSCC is an online assessment tool that allows schools to evaluate the alignment of their policies with the WSCC model. This study assesses the usability of the WellSAT WSCC.
Language: en
Keywords
school health; school policy; WellSAT WSCC; whole child; WSCC model