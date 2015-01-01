SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

Connolly K, Koslouski JB, Chafouleas SM, Schwartz MB, Edmondson B, Briesch AM. J. Sch. Health 2023; ePub(ePub): ePub.

(Copyright © 2023, American School Health Association, Publisher John Wiley and Sons)

10.1111/josh.13410

37933437

BACKGROUND: Adoption of the Whole School, Whole Community, Whole Child (WSCC) model has been slowed by a lack of available tools to support implementation. The Wellness School Assessment Tool (WellSAT) WSCC is an online assessment tool that allows schools to evaluate the alignment of their policies with the WSCC model. This study assesses the usability of the WellSAT WSCC.

METHODS: Using a convergent mixed methods design, we collected qualitative and quantitative data from 5 school-based participants with roles in development and evaluation of policy. Participants explored the platform while engaging in a think-aloud procedure and scored a sample policy using the platform. They also completed the System Usability Scale and responded to open-ended questions about the usability of the platform.

RESULTS: Participants rated the WellSAT WSCC as an above-average user experience, but data suggested several areas for improvement, including improved instructions, enhanced visual design of the platform, and guidance for subsequent policy changes.

CONCLUSION: The WellSAT WSCC provides an above-average user experience but can be improved to increase user experience. These improvements increase the potential for greater use to facilitate integration of the WSCC model into school policy.


school health; school policy; WellSAT WSCC; whole child; WSCC model

