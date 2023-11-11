Abstract

" Biomechanical studies indicate that barefoot/minimalist running coincides with a transition to an anterior foot strike, lower vertical loading rates, higher cadences, less energy absorption at the knee joint, and higher energy absorption at the ankle joint." The clinical outcome studies indicate improvement of previous injuries and equivocal injury rates in the barefoot/minimal-style running groups." Foot strike pattern is more important than footwear regarding injury prevention and vertical loading rate." Minimalist footwear places higher degrees of stress on the ankle joints and an increased injury rate when abruptly transitioning to barefoot running. Runners must weigh the risks and benefits and take caution to properly strengthen their feet and safely transition to minimalist running.

Language: en