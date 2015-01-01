Abstract

BACKGROUND: Alcohol use disorder (AUD) has become a major global health problem. Therapy for this condition is still a great challenge. Recently, it has become increasingly evident that computer-based training is a valuable addition to the treatment of addictive disorders.



OBJECTIVE: This study aims to evaluate the web-based serious game SALIENCE (Stop Alcohol in Everyday Life-New Choices and Evaluations) as an add-on therapy for AUD. It combines the cue-exposure therapy approach with elements of decision-making training, enhanced by interactive panoramic images. The effects of SALIENCE training on levels of craving, attention, and cognitive bias are investigated.



METHODS: In a randomized controlled trial, 62 participants with AUD undergoing 3 weeks of an extended alcohol detoxification program were randomly allocated to an intervention and a control group. A total of 49 individuals (mean age 44.04 y; 17/49, 35% female) completed all sessions and were included in the analysis. Only pretreatment data were available from the other 13 patients. Participants answered questionnaires related to alcohol consumption and craving and completed neuropsychological tasks at the beginning of the study and 2 weeks later to evaluate levels of attention and cognitive biases. During the 2-week period, 27 of the participants additionally performed the SALIENCE training for 30 minutes 3 times a week, for a total of 6 sessions.



RESULTS: We observed a significant decrease in craving in both groups: the control group (mean 15.59, SD 8.02 on the first examination day vs mean 13.18, SD 8.38 on the second examination day) and the intervention group (mean 15.19, SD 6.71 on the first examination day vs mean 13.30, SD 8.47 on the second examination day; F(1,47)=4.31; P=.04), whereas the interaction effect was not statistically significant (F(1,47)=0.06; P=.80).



RESULTS of the multiple linear regression controlling for individual differences between participants indicated a significantly greater decrease in craving (β=4.12; t(36)=2.34; P=.03) with the SALIENCE intervention. Participants with lower drinking in negative situations reduced their craving (β=.38; t(36)=3.01; P=.005) more than people with higher drinking in negative situations.



CONCLUSIONS: The general effectiveness of SALIENCE training as an add-on therapy in reducing alcohol craving was not confirmed. Nevertheless, taking into account individual differences (gender, duration of dependence, stress, anxiety, and drinking behavior in different situations), it was shown that SALIENCE training resulted in a larger reduction in craving than without. Notably, individuals who rarely consume alcohol due to negative affect profited the most from SALIENCE training. In addition to the beneficial effect of SALIENCE training, these findings highlight the relevance of individualized therapy for AUD, adapted to personal circumstances such as drinking motivation. TRIAL REGISTRATION: ClinicalTrials.gov NCT03765476; https://clinicaltrials.gov/show/NCT03765476.

